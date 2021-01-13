Parkside Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $409.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

