Parkside Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $409.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.64.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
