Parkside Investments LLC Buys 7,650 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $18,869,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 4,922.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,943,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,029. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.