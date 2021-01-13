Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 528949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.60.

PXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.61.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT.TO) (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$178.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 1.5600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Leo Nicholas Distefano sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.38, for a total value of C$575,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,955 shares in the company, valued at C$2,645,272.90.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

