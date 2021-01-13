Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.