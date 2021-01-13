Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRGNF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

