Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $143,911.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 583,987,147 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.