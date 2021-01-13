Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.90. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 63,300 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,020. Insiders have bought a total of 279,500 shares of company stock worth $190,835 over the last 90 days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

