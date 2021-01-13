Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.90. Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 63,300 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$45.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
