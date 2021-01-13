Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAAS. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.39.

PAAS opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 212.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

