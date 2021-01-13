Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.04. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 103,533 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pampa Energía by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pampa Energía by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

