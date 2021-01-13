Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of PLMR opened at $100.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

