Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.70% from the company’s current price.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

PLTR stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

