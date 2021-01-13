Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.40.

NYSE:PKG opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

