Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 515,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,618. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

