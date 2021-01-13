Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,610,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in TELUS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

