Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 616.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $809,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $289,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

