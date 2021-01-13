Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $32.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.3236 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

