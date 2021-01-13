Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,235 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 209.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

