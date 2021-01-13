Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.54. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

