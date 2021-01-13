Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 782 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

