Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.18.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.