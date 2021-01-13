Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 181.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 618,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 44.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,635 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

