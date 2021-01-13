Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,746.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

