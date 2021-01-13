Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 48.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

