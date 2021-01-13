Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after acquiring an additional 487,351 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sanmina by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sanmina by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

