Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 2,118 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 313,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 145,502 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 95,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 124,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

