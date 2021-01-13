Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

