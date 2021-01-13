Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 3,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

