Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) Shares Down 0.1%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.61. 112,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 147,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFTW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,659,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 71.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $927,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

