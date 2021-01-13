Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.53.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
