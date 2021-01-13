Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.53.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.49. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.