Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in December

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

