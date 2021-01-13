Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in December

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Orvana Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
