Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 71,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORRF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 12,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,434. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

