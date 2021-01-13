Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 942 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 730,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,039. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

