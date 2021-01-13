Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 7,356,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,223. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

