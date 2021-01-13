Ormeus Cash (OMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $435.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $435.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00392995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

