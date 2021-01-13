Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.25

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 417.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) alerts:

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.