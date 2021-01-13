Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.98. 16,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 13,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORKLY shares. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.