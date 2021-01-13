Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.94. 280,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 406,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company has a market cap of $336.03 million, a P/E ratio of 273.57 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 384,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 126,842 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

