OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million.

OGI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573,334. The company has a market cap of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

