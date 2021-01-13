Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BPSR stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc engages in health care industry. It focuses on supplying products and services related to the growing field of regenerative anti-aging medicine. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally-based research and development activities.

