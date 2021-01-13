O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

