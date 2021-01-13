O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY traded down $7.25 on Wednesday, reaching $488.15. 5,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,383. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $496.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average is $453.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.