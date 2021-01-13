Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 3,762,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,496,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

