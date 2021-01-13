Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $500,919.63 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $500,919.63 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.82 or 0.99762369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.79 or 0.00379237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017222 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00615866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00142942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002373 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00026639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

