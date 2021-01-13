Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Raised by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 212,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

