Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after buying an additional 2,011,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 812,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,260,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 768,167 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

