OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $59.50. OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 209,642 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.48. The stock has a market cap of £52.76 million and a P/E ratio of -26.15.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

