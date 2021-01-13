Oppenheimer Weighs in on AtriCure, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AtriCure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake purchased 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,599.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 8.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

