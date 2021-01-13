Oppenheimer Comments on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,445,000 after acquiring an additional 393,912 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,744,000 after purchasing an additional 653,505 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,970,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

