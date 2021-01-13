OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 238,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,118. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

