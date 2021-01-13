OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.
OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 238,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,118. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,264.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
