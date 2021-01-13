Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $926,905.57 and $29,442.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00411309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.75 or 0.04222667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

