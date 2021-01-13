Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.18

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 31989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
Read More: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.