Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.18

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 31989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.